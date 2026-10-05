EU rejects €26 million state aid to MAN truck manufacturer

The European ‌Commission said on Monday the €26 million ($29.15 million) aid approved by the Polish government to truck manufacturer ‌MAN Trucks to expand a factory in ‌Niepolomice violated EU state aid rules.

Poland failed to prove that the aid was decisive ⁠for ​MAN Trucks, which ⁠is owned by Germany's Traton SE, a unit of ⁠Volkswagen, to locate its investment in ​Poland, the Commission said, adding the amount was ⁠not "proportionate". "Therefore, Poland cannot disburse the aid," the ⁠Commission said ​in a statement.

State aid in the 27-country bloc is closely scrutinized ⁠by the European Commission to make sure individual countries ⁠do ⁠not grant an unfair advantage to locally operating companies. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)