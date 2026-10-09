New ‘Bridgerton’ series to follow young Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

​A new “Bridgerton” limited television series ​centered on a younger ‌version ​of Violet Bridgerton is in the works, Netflix and Shondaland announced on Instagram on ‌Thursday.

"The time has come for us to turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons," the social media post said, ‌referring to Violet Bridgerton, who has been portrayed by English ‌actress Ruth Gemmell across the first four seasons of the Netflix series. "A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, ⁠is ​underway," the ⁠post added.

The not-yet-titled limited series marks the latest spin-off in the “Bridgerton” universe. Shonda Rhimes ⁠and Nicholas Nardini, a producer on the previous "Bridgerton" spin-off series “Queen Charlotte,” ​will serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the ⁠new show.

The Regency-era romance franchise is based on the "Bridgerton" books by Julia Quinn, ⁠with ​each installment focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling's romance. Season 5 of “Bridgerton” is currently in production in London and will ⁠center on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, ⁠played by ⁠Masali Baduza.

"Bridgerton" became a global phenomenon when it debuted in 2020 and won praise for its ‌diverse ‌cast.