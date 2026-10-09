UK PM Burnham's Labour fends off left-wing Greens in local election

​Andy ​Burnham's Labour ‌Party won an ​election for the parliamentary ‌seat vacated by former leader Keir Starmer on Friday, ‌fending off a strong ‌challenge from the left-wing Green Party in a boost for ⁠the ​British ⁠prime minister.

Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali, the ⁠leader of the local council, ​won the by-election in ⁠the central London constituency of Holborn ⁠and ​St Pancras with 12,292 votes, compared ⁠with 8,928 for Zack Polanski, the ⁠Green ⁠Party leader and candidate.