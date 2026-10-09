El Niño has strengthened to strongest on record, Japan weather agency says

The ​El ‌Niño phenomenon ​has strengthened to its ‌strongest on record since September, Japan's weather bureau said ‌on Friday, adding that ‌there was a 100% chance the conditions will ⁠continue ​into ⁠the Northern hemisphere winter.

The sea surface ⁠temperature anomaly in ​the El Niño monitoring region ⁠was plus 4.0 degrees ⁠Celsius (7.2 ​degrees Fahrenheit) in September, the highest since ⁠records began in 1949, the ⁠Japan ⁠Meteorological Agency said.