Oil relief lifts European stocks, telecoms a weak spot 

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 12:59 IST
Oil relief lifts European stocks, telecoms a weak spot 

European stocks recovered on Friday as oil prices eased on hopes of a pause ‌in the Middle East war, while telecom stocks slid after SpaceX's deal to acquire a nationwide spectrum portfolio caused ripples in the sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ‌index climbed 0.8% to 630.47 points by 0718 GMT. The index closed at ‌a near four-month low on Thursday as a surge in oil prices and bond yields turned investors away from risky assets.

Oil prices dipped nearly 1% on Friday as Middle East supply concerns ⁠eased ​after US President ⁠Donald Trump said it will not attack Iran before US elections next month, offering relief to ⁠worries of elevated oil prices sparking inflationary pressures and forcing major central banks to aggressively ​tighten monetary policy. Euro zone bond yields also pulled back after ⁠touching multi-decade highs in recent days when investors grappled with concerns around inflation and soaring government ⁠debt ​burdens.

Most European sectors rose on Friday but the telecom index stumbled 2.7%. Deutsche Telekom fell 7% after SpaceX struck a deal to acquire a nationwide ⁠low-band spectrum portfolio, mounting a direct, orbital challenge to legacy wireless giants across the ⁠United States.

Deutsche ⁠Telekom holds a 54% stake in T-Mobile US, which slid 6% in after-hours trading. Britain's Vodafone dropped 3.5%, while France's Orange ‌fell 2.4% ‌and Telefonica dipped 2.3%.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026