South Africa withdraws asylum directive after anti-migrant violence

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 13:16 IST
South Africa withdraws asylum directive after anti-migrant violence

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs ​said on Friday it had ​withdrawn a directive allowing the intake ‌of ​asylum applications, a day after anti-migrant protests turned violent in Johannesburg and Durban. The directive had sought to implement ‌a July 7 Constitutional Court ruling that said asylum seekers cannot be denied access to South Africa's asylum system solely on procedural grounds, such as entering the country illegally.

Home ‌Affairs said in a statement that the directive was issued as an operational ‌measure, and the implementation had overwhelmed refugee reception offices within days, put officials at risk and led to threats to public safety and order. The government has blamed disinformation over the court's ruling, ⁠adding ​that it did ⁠not automatically grant refugee status, permanent residence or other legal rights to undocumented migrants.

Africa's biggest economy grapples ⁠with a surge in anti-immigrant protests that have strained relations with other African countries and forced ​thousands of foreign nationals to leave. Migrants are often blamed for unemployment, crime ⁠and pressure on public services, accusations that social scientists say are unsupported by evidence.

Rioters torched 14 vehicles ⁠in ​the coastal city of Durban and 10 in Johannesburg's Soweto township on Thursday. Foreign-owned shops were also looted. A top police official, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, told ⁠a press briefing in Soweto on Friday, near the remains of torched vehicles, that ⁠calm had returned ⁠to the area.

In Durban, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the situation had stabilised, adding that a swift police response had prevented ‌more ‌damage.

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