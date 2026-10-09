Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Merion named fourth U.S. Open anchor site

The United States Golf Association named Merion Golf Club outside ​Philadelphia as its fourth U.S. Open "anchor site" on Thursday. The USGA previously labeled Pinehurst Resort ​in North Carolina, Oakmont Country Club in the Pittsburgh area, and Pebble Beach ‌Golf ​Links in California as anchors, signaling the governing body's commitment to return to the fabled courses and hold U.S. Opens there regularly.

Aces star A’ja Wilson wins record fifth MVP award

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson became the first five-time MVP in WNBA history Thursday, extending her record with another selection as the league's ‌top player. Wilson received 65 of 74 first-place votes, becoming the first player to win three straight MVP awards. Prior to the current streak, she also won in 2020 and 2022.

Basketball-NBA, FIBA set on 2027 European competition despite Euroleague rejection

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to building a league in Europe despite the Euroleague having turned down their collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday. The future of European basketball is in the balance, ‌with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

Fire announce extension for F Maren Haile-Selassie

The Chicago Fire have ‌agreed to terms on a contract extension for breakout forward Maren Haile-Selassie, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Thursday. At his weekly press conference, Berhalter was asked about Haile-Selassie's future with the team, as the Swiss native was on an expiring contract.

NHL roundup: Logan Stankoven's hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Canucks

Logan Stankoven posted his first career hat trick after Andrei Svechnikov scored two first-period power play goals as the Carolina Hurricanes ripped the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Sean Walker notched his first career four-assist game, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson ⁠Blake and Taylor ​Hall all had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves, ⁠helping Carolina's winning streak reach three games. The Hurricanes, who never led in their first two home games last week, scored three times on five shots on goal in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Caitlin Clark: Racist rhetoric 'not something I stand for'

WNBA star Caitlin Clark ⁠sent a clear message to any of her fans who use "racist rhetoric or hate" to attack Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell. "That's not something I stand for," Clark said Thursday at her end-of-season press conference. "It's never been something I've stood for. For those ​of you who know me, you know that's not what I'm about. That's not how I was raised. So that's really disappointing when people do that."

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin reverses decision to step ⁠down, seeks final term

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will seek another term as head of European soccer's governing body, removing one of the highest-profile figures from the field of potential candidates to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in March. Ceferin told the presidents and general secretaries of ⁠UEFA's 55 ​national associations in Berlin on Thursday that he would stand for a final term, reversing his previous decision to step down when his current term ends.

NFL backs Supreme Court review in betting oversight case

The National Football League on Thursday backed New Jersey officials' request for US Supreme Court review of a dispute over whether federal regulators or states should oversee sports-related prediction-market contracts, saying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission may lack resources ⁠to adequately police sports betting. The NFL filed an amicus brief supporting the appeal, urging the court to resolve a split among lower courts over whether the CFTC or state regulators have authority over prediction markets.

CME expands sports ⁠derivatives push with baseball futures

Derivatives exchange CME said on ⁠Thursday it would launch the world's first baseball futures. Here are some more details:

Baseball-MLB pitches shorter season as salary cap fight looms

Major League Baseball proposed cutting its regular season to 154 games from 162 starting in 2029 during bargaining on Thursday, a plan the players' union said was tied to a salary cap it firmly opposes. The proposal, ‌which comes as the two sides negotiate ‌a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on December, would also expand the Division Series of ​the playoffs to a best-of-seven from a best-of-five affair.