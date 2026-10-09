Russia's Yandex says second data centre hit by drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 13:30 IST
Russia's Yandex says second data centre hit by drone attack

Russian technology and ​AI company Yandex said on ​Friday that several ‌modules at ​its data centre in Russia's Kaluga region had been completely disabled by a ‌drone attack, the second in two days.

Some of the company's services may be disrupted, Yandex said, adding that no one was injured in ‌the attack southwest of Moscow. On Thursday, a Ukrainian drone hit another ‌Yandex data centre in the Ryazan region, southeast of the capital, where two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company's AI model are housed. ⁠Yandex ​said it was ⁠assessing the damage from that strike and could not confirm whether the ⁠equipment could be restored.

Both Russia and Ukraine have expanded drone attacks this year ​on economic targets, from energy facilities and refineries to ports and ⁠vessels carrying oil and grain, e-commerce warehouses and, most recently, data centres. Russia has ⁠conducted ​a strike campaign against Ukrainian data centres and telecommunications infrastructure over the past month, including targets in central Kyiv.

"We always ⁠respond in mirror-like fashion," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "You ⁠all know, they ⁠have been hitting and continue to hit our data centres. We are responding. I can't share all ‌the ‌details."

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026