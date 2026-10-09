GRAPHIC-Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 15:49 IST
GRAPHIC-Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit

Global money market funds drew strong inflows in the ​week ended October 7 as a ​global bond selloff, concerns over government ‌debt levels ​in parts of Europe and lingering inflation fears pushed investors toward safer assets. Investors bought global money market funds of a net $153.81 billion ‌during the week, registering their largest weekly net purchase since May 6, LSEG Lipper data showed.

French bonds came under selling pressure last week, pushing the 10-year yield to a 24-year high of 4.994%, ‌amid concerns over the country's wide budget deficit exceeding 5% of GDP and a potentially divisive ‌presidential election next year. The US 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to a 24-1/2-year high of 5.3645% on Wednesday, as higher oil prices raised fears that inflation could prove more persistent than expected.

Investors, meanwhile, made net purchases of $560 million ⁠in global equity ​funds — the smallest ⁠weekly inflow in three weeks. European equity funds attracted $6.19 billion, their largest weekly inflow in four weeks. Investors also added ⁠a net $6.16 billion to Asian equity funds, but withdrew $5.11 billion from U.S. funds.

Among sectoral funds, technology, utilities and industrials recorded ​notable inflows of $5.37 billion, $1.10 billion and $1.03 billion, respectively. Financial sector funds, however, saw weekly ⁠outflows of $3.47 billion. Global bond funds drew $26.03 billion in the week, their largest weekly inflow since July 8.

Short-term bond funds ⁠gained $9.36 ​billion, marking their largest weekly inflow in three months. Government bond funds and loan participation funds also recorded notable inflows of $4.65 billion and $1.89 billion, respectively. Among commodity funds, gold and other precious ⁠metals funds recorded a fourth consecutive week of net purchases, totalling $1.41 billion. Investors also bought $269 million ⁠worth of energy funds.

In emerging ⁠markets, bond funds attracted $1.48 billion in weekly inflows, broadly reversing the prior week's $1.86 billion in outflows. Equity funds, however, recorded a fifth consecutive weekly outflow ‌of $752 million, according ‌to data covering 27,895 funds.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026