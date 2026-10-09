Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 16:14 IST
Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK

​Two men ​accused ‌of being tasked by ​Iran to carry out ‌hostile surveillance on the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain's oldest synagogue ‌and other Israeli or Jewish ‌targets pleaded not guilty on Friday. Nematollah Shahsavani, a 41-year-old dual ⁠Iranian-British national, ​and ⁠Alireza Farasati, a 22-year-old Iranian national, appeared ⁠at London's Old Bailey court ​and denied a single offence under ⁠the National Security Act.

The pair, ⁠who ​are alleged to have gathered information and undertaken ⁠reconnaissance in July and August 2025, ⁠are ⁠due to stand trial in April.

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