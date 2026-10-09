EXCLUSIVE-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

‌Palestinian ​Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed, possibly until September 2027, because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters. "The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of ‌the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized," said the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.

It added that "holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process." There had been serious doubts that the Palestinian Authority vote would go ahead in late November. The Palestinians have not held legislative or presidential elections ‌since 2005-06, after which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' rival, the Islamist group Hamas, seized control of Gaza, ousting his loyalists.

Some officials within Abbas' Fatah party have demanded dialogue with Hamas and other factions to ‌agree on a common national vision before proceeding with a vote. Others have cited obstructions to ballot boxes, election papers and ink entering Gaza, which they say would make voting impossible. PALESTINIAN OFFICIALS SAY THEY EXPECTED US ACTION

The letter said Palestinian officials had expected conditions to improve through the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace initiative and a UN Security Council resolution, including the deployment of international forces and Palestinian police in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. It said the Palestinians had ⁠also anticipated US ​efforts to prevent further annexation of Palestinian territory in ⁠the West Bank and East Jerusalem, curb settler violence and secure the release of nearly $7 billion in Palestinian funds withheld by Israel.

"However, these steps, understandings and promises have not materialized. Rather, conditions have worsened throughout the Palestinian territory," the letter said, outlining in detail security ⁠issues in Gaza and the West Bank. Based on their assessment, Palestinian officials recommended to Abbas "that the date of the legislative elections be adjusted by several months, and that dialogue continue to prepare the internal conditions", the letter said.

It added ​that Abbas had been advised to issue a decree adjusting the date for holding elections to the first half of September 2027. Abbas, elected president of the PA in 2005, had reaffirmed plans ⁠to hold the elections during a speech to the United Nations on September 24.

FRANCE SAID ELECTIONS WERE ESSENTIAL The letter was addressed to France after it recognised a Palestinian state in September 2025. As part of that decision France had urged that the planned legislative ⁠and ​presidential elections proceed, a written commitment that Abbas had made to President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, France's foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said it was essential for the elections to take place and hailed the launch of an EU mission to observe the elections. "These elections will enable the Palestinian leadership to champion its people's legitimate aspirations with renewed legitimacy, while preserving the two-state ⁠solution," he said.

In the more than two decades since Abbas was elected as the successor to Fatah founder Yasser Arafat, the PA's public standing has sunk among Palestinians, who have grown to view it ⁠as ineffective and corrupt. In 2007, the PA was ⁠driven out of the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants, who had won an election there on an anti-corruption platform. Abbas has ruled by decree since his mandate expired in 2009.

A peace process meant to lead to the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014, ‌and expanding Israeli settlements have since carved ‌up areas once slated for eventual Palestinian control. (Additional reporting by by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Nidal ​al-Mughrabi in Cairo, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Aidan Lewis)