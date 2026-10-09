Netherlands and EU willing to take steps to protect ICC, Jetten says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 22:07 IST
Netherlands and EU willing to take steps to protect ICC, Jetten says

​EU ​countries including ‌host country the ​Netherlands will take ‌measures to keep the International Criminal Court functioning after the ‌United States impose sanctions on ‌it, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and EU Council ⁠President ​Antonio ⁠Costa said at a joint ⁠press conference on Friday.

Jetten said it ​was "crucial" that there is ⁠still time to continue talks ⁠with ​the US during the six-month period ⁠before the sanctions take effect.

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