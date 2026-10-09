Zambia secures IMF staff-level backing for new $1.5 billion programme
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Zambia on a new Extended Credit Facility worth about $1.5 billion.
The Southern African country's previous $1.7 billion IMF programme, which helped it emerge from a prolonged debt crisis after becoming Africa's first COVID-19 pandemic-era sovereign default in 2020, expired in January. An IMF team led by Edward Gemayel that visited Lusaka from September 29 to October 9 said the proposed programme was aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability, strengthening economic resilience and supporting the country's growth ambitions.
Gemayel told a press conference that IMF Executive Board approval was expected around December, with disbursements to be made every six months over the facility's three-year duration. The funds will be released in seven instalments, with the first amounting to about 15% of the total, Gemayel said.
The agreement, which will give Zambia access to 1,076 million Special Drawing Rights, comes as the country prepares its 2027 budget, with the finance ministry saying this week that government spending is projected to rise by 7%. Zambia and the African Export-Import Bank had almost reached agreement on a debt restructuring, with only formalisation remaining and that there were "good faith discussions" with the Trade and Development Bank, Gemayel told Reuters.
The IMF forecast economic growth of 5.6% for Zambia in 2026, underpinned by strong performances in agriculture, mining and exports, but said its fiscal position had weakened due to lower-than-expected revenue collections and higher-than-budgeted spending by the Food Reserve Agency. Gemayel told Reuters that the IMF could accommodate a return to the eurobond market if Zambia's authorities chose to do so.
Zambia's 2033 eurobond gained on the news of the agreement on Friday, with bids rising to 95.82 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.