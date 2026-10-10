Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption

Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin told ​US President Donald Trump ‌on Friday that Kyiv undermined the possibility of an ‌immediate Ukraine peace ‌talks resumption after it had hit Moscow with drones ⁠during ​last month's ⁠election, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin foreign ⁠policy aide Yuri Ushakov ​also said Putin and Trump ⁠discussed major economic initiatives ⁠during ​the phone call, including potential supplies ⁠of Russian fuel.