Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump on Friday that Kyiv undermined the possibility of an immediate Ukraine peace talks resumption after it had hit Moscow with drones during last month's election, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov also said Putin and Trump discussed major economic initiatives during the phone call, including potential supplies of Russian fuel.