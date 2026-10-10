Mexican court finds three men guilty of 2024 killing of Australian, US surfers

​A Mexican ‌judge on ​Friday found three men guilty ‌of the 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their ‌American friend during a ‌surf trip to the state of Baja California, a source ⁠at ​the ⁠court told Reuters.

The charges against ⁠the defendants include robbery ​and aggravated homicide, for which the ⁠prosecution had sought sentences of ⁠up ​to 150 years against the suspects. The ⁠sentence will be announced in the ⁠coming ⁠days.