Mexican court finds three men guilty of 2024 killing of Australian, US surfers
A Mexican judge on Friday found three men guilty of the 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend during a surf trip to the state of Baja California, a source at the court told Reuters.
The charges against the defendants include robbery and aggravated homicide, for which the prosecution had sought sentences of up to 150 years against the suspects. The sentence will be announced in the coming days.