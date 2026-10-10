Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Panthers F Brad Marchand (lower-body injury) out 6 weeks

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand will miss six weeks due to a lower-leg injury, coach Paul Maurice said Friday. "Three weeks he will be ​back on the ice, another three to rehab," Maurice told reporters after practice.

Soccer-Moyes surprised Everton owners are open to sale of controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes ​said on Friday he was surprised by The Friedkin Group's decision to consider selling a controlling stake in ‌the Premier ​League club, less than two years after the US-based outfit took over. TFG said earlier on Friday it was open to selling a controlling stake as part of efforts to attract fresh investment, less than two years after it acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

Report: Iowa QB Jeremy Hecklinski to start vs. Washington

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski will start Friday's Big Ten Conference game against Washington in Seattle, ESPN reported. Hecklinski, a third-year player who transferred from Wake Forest, will be making his first collegiate start. He replaced ‌an injured Hank Brown in the second half of the No. 20 Hawkeyes' 31-14 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

NHL roundup: Logan Stankoven's hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Canucks

Logan Stankoven posted his first career hat trick after Andrei Svechnikov scored two first-period power play goals as the Carolina Hurricanes ripped the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Sean Walker notched his first career four-assist game, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall all had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves, helping Carolina's winning streak reach three games. The Hurricanes, who never led in their first two home games last week, scored three times on five shots on goal in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Eagles release QB Andy Dalton, rule ‌out star RB Saquon Barkley vs. Jags

The Philadelphia Eagles released backup quarterback Andy Dalton on Friday among a flurry of roster moves ahead of their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Eagles (2-2) ruled out star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) as well as safety Marcus Epps (groin), center/guard Drew Kendall (knee) and wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Marquise ‌Brown (ankle).

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Baltimore's Week 5 game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Tyler Huntley would be the starter at Atlanta (2-2).

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to start vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the last two games because of a dislocated left elbow, will start against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Friday. Quinn also said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury and receiver Terry McLaurin's status is to be determined after he looked good in his return to practice Friday from a hamstring injury.

Guardians' Gavin Williams starting Game 5 vs. White Sox after closing Game 4

Gavin Williams will start the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago ⁠White Sox on Saturday in ​Cleveland, two days after he closed out the Game 4 victory. The right-hander needed 18 ⁠pitches to record three outs and finish the 9-5 road victory on Thursday when the Guardians evened the best-of-five series.

Sophia Wilson's hair-pulling suspension bumped to 2 matches

Portland Thorns star forward Sophia Wilson's suspension for pulling an opponent's hair was extended to a second match. The NWSL announced Thursday that Wilson must sit against Bay FC on Oct. 18 and the North Carolina Courage on Oct. 23.

LSU lists 10 players on roster ⁠for exhibition after months with just 4

After listing just four players in its program as late as Wednesday, LSU men's basketball had 10 players available for an exhibition Thursday night at McNeese State. The Tigers' roster was just four-deep for months as coach Will Wade worked to reconstruct the program in his return to Baton Rouge. Wade said in September that the roster was up to 13, but ​he didn't list all the names, with the speculation being that eligibility questions prevented players from being identified.

Knicks table contract talks for Karl-Anthony Towns, others

The New York Knicks are pausing potential contract extensions until later in the season, the team announced Friday. The news affects All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and guards Josh Hart, ⁠Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Each is eligible for an extension and the Knicks have until June 30 to get those deals done.

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) questionable against Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Ashton Jeanty is questionable because of an ankle and foot injury for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots, head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday. Jeanty did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and limited on Thursday.

Bears ⁠RB ​Kyle Monangai (toe) out vs. Packers

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. Monangai, who was spotted in a walking boot, is dealing with turf toe. He has not participated in practice this week after recording 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 23-12 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

Trump cancels trip to Alabama football game amid looming hurricane

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned trip to Alabama on Saturday for a college football game with a hurricane expected to impact the city where the Alabama-Georgia contest is to be played. Trump still plans to speak at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, ⁠on Saturday, in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, he said in a social media post.

Tennis-Hurkacz hands Djokovic early Shanghai exit with first win over Serb

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic for the first time as he dumped the four-times champion out of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4 6-3 second-round ⁠victory on Friday. Tenth seed Djokovic arrived in Shanghai fresh from winning a record seventh China Open crown ⁠after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

Broncos OC Davis Webb disappointed to lose play-calling role

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb didn't envision getting only four games to show off his abilities as a play-caller. Webb said Friday "it's not ideal" to be stripped of the duties so early in the season. Head coach Sean Payton has taken over and will call the plays for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL-Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Bears coach, dies at 86

Mike ‌Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end ‌best known as the slick-haired and mustachioed head coach who led the NFL's Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died. He was 86. Ditka's death was announced ​in a statement by his family on Friday. No cause of death was given.