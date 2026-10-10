NHC downgrades Hurricane Isaias to post-tropical cyclone; further weakening expected
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that post-tropical cyclone Isaias was moving over southern Alabama and the threat of flash flooding and strong winds has spread farther inland. The tropical storm is about 55 miles (88.5 km) south-southwest of Montgomery, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kmh), the agency added.
Continued weakening is expected, but Isaias will continue to produce gusty winds well inland before weakening below gale force later on Saturday, NHC said.