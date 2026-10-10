NHC downgrades Hurricane Isaias to post-tropical cyclone; further weakening expected

The ​National ​Hurricane Center (NHC) said ‌on Saturday ​that post-tropical cyclone Isaias ‌was moving over southern Alabama and the threat of ‌flash flooding and strong winds ‌has spread farther inland. The tropical storm is about 55 ⁠miles (88.5 ​km) south-southwest ⁠of Montgomery, with maximum sustained ⁠winds of 65 mph (100 kmh), ​the agency added.

Continued weakening ⁠is expected, but Isaias will ⁠continue ​to produce gusty winds well inland before ⁠weakening below gale force later on ⁠Saturday, ⁠NHC said.