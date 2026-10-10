Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Moyes surprised Everton owners are open to sale of controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday he was surprised by The Friedkin Group's decision ​to consider selling a controlling stake in the Premier League club, less than two years after the US-based outfit took over. TFG said ​earlier on Friday it was open to selling a controlling stake as part of efforts to ‌attract fresh ​investment, less than two years after it acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

NHL roundup: Logan Stankoven's hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Canucks

Logan Stankoven posted his first career hat trick after Andrei Svechnikov scored two first-period power play goals as the Carolina Hurricanes ripped the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Sean Walker notched his first career four-assist game, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall all had ‌two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves, helping Carolina's winning streak reach three games. The Hurricanes, who never led in their first two home games last week, scored three times on five shots on goal in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

NHL roundup: Capitals win as Rangers G Igor Shesterkin injured

Boone Jenner scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the host Washington Capitals won 3-1 on Friday, cooling off the New York Rangers, who lost star goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a lower-body injury. Timothy Liljegren also scored, Tom Wilson added an empty-netter and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for Washington, which has won ‌three of its first four on the season. The Capitals also snapped the Rangers' four-game winning streak.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Baltimore's Week 5 game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that ‌Tyler Huntley would be the starter at Atlanta (2-2).

Guardians' Gavin Williams starting Game 5 vs. White Sox after closing Game 4

Gavin Williams will start the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in Cleveland, two days after he closed out the Game 4 victory. The right-hander needed 18 pitches to record three outs and finish the 9-5 road victory on Thursday when the Guardians evened the best-of-five series.

Rangers G Igor Shesterkin exits vs. Capitals with lower-body injury

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin exited in the second period against the host Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury Friday night and did not return. Shesterkin, who entered the contest with a 3-1-0 record and 1.75 goals-against average on the ⁠young season, appeared ​to awkwardly jam his right skate into the goalpost while sliding into position to make ⁠a save with 11:40 remaining in the middle frame of a 1-1 game. He was helped off the ice without putting any pressure on his right leg.

Knicks table contract talks for Karl-Anthony Towns, others

The New York Knicks are pausing potential contract extensions until later in the season, the team announced Friday. The news affects All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and ⁠guards Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Each is eligible for an extension and the Knicks have until June 30 to get those deals done.

David Puig leaves LIV as Bryson DeChambeau reportedly eyes Europe starts

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, may hold the key for many players departing LIV Golf. Spanish youngster David ​Puig announced Thursday that he would not stay with LIV as it restructures for the future, switching his membership to the DP World Tour. And two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau is reportedly weighing more starts in Europe, as well.

Motorcycling-Marquez takes championship lead with Indonesian GP sprint ⁠win

Ducati's Marc Marquez seized the lead in the championship standings on Saturday by winning the Indonesian MotoGP sprint race after title rival Jorge Martin suffered potential tyre issues. In a chaotic start to the sprint, polesitter Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi found themselves lying in the gravel after the first turn, while Martin surged into the lead from the second row, with defending champion Marquez ⁠hot ​on his heels.

Trump cancels trip to Alabama football game amid looming hurricane

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned trip to Alabama on Saturday for a college football game with a hurricane expected to impact the city where the Alabama-Georgia contest is to be played. Trump still plans to speak at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, he said in a social media post.

Tennis-Hurkacz hands Djokovic early Shanghai exit with first win over Serb

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic for the first time as he dumped the ⁠four-times champion out of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4 6-3 second-round victory on Friday. Tenth seed Djokovic arrived in Shanghai fresh from winning a record seventh China Open crown after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

NFL-Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and ⁠Bears coach, dies at 86

Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight ⁠end best known as the slick-haired and mustachioed head coach who led the NFL's Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died. He was 86. Ditka's death was announced in a statement by his family on Friday. No cause of death was given.

Sailing-Barrier ready to make history in Route du Rhum on ocean-racing giant

Alexia Barrier looks impossibly small at the helm of IDEC Sport-CIC, a 32-metre (105-foot) trimaran capable of hurtling across the ‌ocean at more than 40 knots. Soon, she ‌will be entirely alone. On November 1, the 46-year-old French sailor will climb aboard the giant vessel in Saint-Malo and attempt something no woman has done before: ​race solo in the giant ULTIM class in the Route du Rhum.