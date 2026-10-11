109 migrants, including 15 children dead after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says
At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 are missing after a boat carrying about 350 people capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration said on Sunday. The boat capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — a port town in Djibouti — during the night of 8–9 October, the IOM said, citing survivor accounts.
More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals, the report said. A spokesperson for the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.