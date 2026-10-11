109 migrants, including 15 children dead after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says

At ​least 109 ​migrants, including ‌15 children, have ​died and more than 116 ‌are missing after a boat carrying about 350 people capsized while sailing ‌from Djibouti to Yemen, the International ‌Organization for Migration said on Sunday. The boat capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — ⁠a ​port ⁠town in Djibouti — during the night of ⁠8–9 October, the IOM said, citing ​survivor accounts.

More than 80 people survived ⁠the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals, the ⁠report ​said. A spokesperson for the Ethiopian government did not immediately ⁠respond to requests for comment.