Pope Leo says early-stage lung nodule detected, will undergo surgery
Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a very early-stage nodule in his lung, and that he would undergo surgery in the coming days.
Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a very early-stage nodule in his lung, and that he would undergo surgery in the coming days.
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