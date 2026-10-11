Pope Leo says early-stage lung nodule detected, will undergo surgery

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 15:53 IST
Pope Leo says early-stage lung nodule detected, will undergo surgery

‌Pope Leo ​said ‌on Sunday that doctors ‌had ‌detected a ⁠very ​early-stage ⁠nodule in his ⁠lung, ​and that he would ⁠undergo ⁠surgery ​in the ⁠coming ⁠days.

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