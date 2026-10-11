Pope Leo says will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 16:04 IST
Pope Leo says will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope ‌Leo said ​on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth ‌on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to ‌remove it.

Leo, 71, told pilgrims in St. ‌Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth was "well-contained" and caught at an early stage. "Recently, during some ⁠medical ​examinations, ⁠doctors found a localized nodule in my lung," said the ⁠pontiff. "It was detected at a very early stage and ​is well contained."

"The doctors believe it is ⁠advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have ⁠decided ​to undergo surgery to remove it," he said. "The operation is already scheduled for ⁠the next few days." The Vatican press office said the pope's ⁠recovery ⁠from surgery was expected to take about a week.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Global
2
Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Global
3
Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist region

Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist re...

Global
4
Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026