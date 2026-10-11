Ukraine will stop hitting refineries if Russia halts energy attacks, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine is ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump demanded that ‌Kyiv unilaterally stop its strikes.

On Saturday, Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for raising US diesel prices and said Zelenskiy had "better damn well stop", adding that Ukraine should replace him as leader because he had missed several opportunities to strike a deal with Moscow. The steep rise in global diesel prices, which followed ‌the outbreak of the Iran war in February, has become a political liability for Trump's Republican Party ahead of next month's midterm elections, when opposition ‌Democrats could gain control of one or both houses of Congress.

Zelenskiy on Sunday repeated Ukraine's long-standing position that it was willing to halt attacks on Russian refineries only as part of a mutual de-escalation of the conflict, which would require Moscow to cease its own strikes on Ukrainian power infrastructure. Any such deal would need to come with "real guarantees", Zelenskiy said.

"The real cause of the war ⁠in ​Europe is Russia and Russia alone," Zelenskiy said, ⁠without alluding specifically to Trump's remarks. "It's possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but Putin does not want to do so." On Saturday, Zelenskiy responded angrily to Trump's announcement ⁠of a diesel supply deal with Russia, which he said would embolden Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

Analysts said Trump's agreement with Moscow was unlikely to lead to sustained lower ​fuel prices, with the volumes still much lower than what Russia usually exports when its refineries are not under attack. The diesel deal was also ⁠criticized by US lawmakers, including one of Trump's fellow Republicans, Representative Don Bacon, who said it was time to apply more sanctions, not lift them.

On the streets of Kyiv, several residents expressed anger ⁠at Trump's ​suggestion that Ukraine should find a new leader willing to make a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "No one has the right to tell us what to do, especially since elections cannot be held during wartime," said Sabina, a 40-year-old primary school teacher, referring to Ukraine's prohibition on elections under ⁠martial law` for security reasons.

"In my view, it is a betrayal by our partners," she said, describing Trump's remarks. Zelenskiy said he would continue discussions with ⁠European leaders on Sunday, and there were ⁠daily conversations around additional air defence packages, including ammunition for combat aircraft that are used to down Russia's jet-powered drones.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is due to participate in a European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting that is ‌expected to discuss increasing ‌sanctions pressure on Russia and advancing negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession.