Basketball-Atlanta Dream to host WNBA Finals Games 3 and 4 at home of NBA's Hawks

The Atlanta Dream will move ​Games 3 and 4 ​of the WNBA ‌Finals against ​the Golden State Valkyries to the larger home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks ‌in a bid to accommodate more fans, the Dream and Hawks said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The switch required several scheduling ‌changes because the original date for Game 3 clashed ‌with a concert at the arena, while the Hawks host the Houston Rockets there on the day of Game 4.

Game 3 has therefore been ⁠brought ​forward by a ⁠day to October 21. Game 4 will still be played on October ⁠24 but with an earlier tip-off so as not to clash ​with the Hawks game. "This is what the players and the ⁠fans deserve," Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority owner, said in a news ⁠release. "We ​are grateful to all of the stakeholders who worked together to resolve the conflicts and make this happen."

The Dream, ⁠who have played home games in recent seasons at a 3,500-seat ⁠venue, announced ⁠last week that they would move to the Hawks' arena next year under a multi-year ‌agreement.