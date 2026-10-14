Zelenskiy visits Britain as Burnham pledges fresh support for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 03:00 IST
Zelenskiy visits Britain as Burnham pledges fresh support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet ​British Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham in London on Wednesday ‌as Britain ​looks to reaffirm its support for Ukraine, including with the promise of a new package of surface-to-air ‌missiles. The meeting comes at a difficult time for Zelenskiy. US President Donald Trump said at the weekend he should be replaced as Ukraine's leader, days after ‌cutting a deal with Moscow to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

Britain ‌has said it does not support the US-Russia diesel deal, and called for allies to keep up the economic pressure on Moscow. "My message to the Ukrainian people could not ⁠be ​clearer, we are with ⁠you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in ⁠our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe," Burnham said ​in a statement before the meeting.

Burnham said backing for Ukraine was ⁠vital to keeping people in Britain safe and pledged further military support. He announced the planned ⁠delivery ​of £45 million ($59.60 million) of surface-to-air missiles used to target jet-powered Russian drones, with £10 million of that package fast-tracked to meet an urgent need in ⁠Ukraine.

Burnham has asked officials to draw up further sanctions, military aid, and fiscal ⁠support, and his ⁠foreign and finance ministers have been lobbying allies to follow Britain in banning maritime services that support Russian liquefied ‌natural gas exports. ($1 = ‌0.7551 pounds)

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026