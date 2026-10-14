Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias, governor says
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.
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