IMF's Georgieva optimistic on Senegal debt treatment under improved G20 framework

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 09:07 IST
IMF's Georgieva optimistic on Senegal debt treatment under improved G20 framework

International ​Monetary Fund Managing Director ​Kristalina Georgieva ‌said on ​Wednesday that she was optimistic that Senegal would be ‌able to renegotiate its debts, and that would demonstrate that improvements to the G20 debt treatment framework ‌are working. She told a briefing at IMF ‌and World Bank annual meetings that the IMF would support Senegal with a staff-negotiated agreement for a $2.2 ⁠billion ​program, but ⁠the debt treatment was being worked out between Senegal ⁠and its creditors.

"I can tell you that ​my conversations with key creditors indicate everybody understands ⁠this is the test case to the playbook ⁠we ​have adopted through the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable," she said. "It is very important ⁠that we demonstrate that yes, indeed, the G20 common ⁠framework ⁠is improved, enhanced, and it can deliver results quickly. Senegal deserves it."

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