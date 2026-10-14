IMF's Georgieva says US growth will not be enough to shrink debt

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 09:39 IST
IMF's Georgieva says US growth will not be enough to shrink debt

The ​United States ​cannot grow its ‌way out ​of mounting public debt and needs ‌to make other fiscal adjustments to put its debt on a more sustainable ‌path, International Monetary Fund Managing Director ‌Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. Georgieva told reporters at IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok that ⁠US ​Treasury ⁠Secretary Scott Bessent recognizes that US deficits and ⁠overall debt, now above $40 trillion, are too ​high.

"The authorities very much rely ⁠on strong growth in the United States" to ⁠help ​reduce debt, Georgieva said. "At the Fund, we believe that growth ⁠of course helps, but it cannot deliver ⁠fast ⁠enough the necessary adjustments. So, some (fiscal) measures would be necessary."

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