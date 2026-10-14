Russian ​air strikes ‌killed one ​person and injured one more in Kyiv ‌while also hitting energy facilities in the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on ‌Wednesday.

The ballistic missile attack was ‌ongoing during the morning hours. The fresh strikes follow earlier Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure ⁠in ​Ukraine ⁠as temperatures start to cool down with the ⁠heating season on the horizon.

Reuters witnesses ​heard multiple explosions in Kyiv as ⁠air defences repelled overnight attacks. In the Volga ⁠River ​town of Balakovo in Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, drones ⁠killed one person and damaged houses, ⁠a regional ⁠governor said on Telegram.