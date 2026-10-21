UN experts urge Indian authorities to cease 'use of excessive force' to curb protests

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 06:00 IST
UN experts urge Indian authorities to cease 'use of excessive force' to curb protests

UN experts called on Tuesday for an independent ‌investigation into Indian authorities' conduct in a recent crackdown on protests, where they said demonstrators had sustained injuries and some reported being subjected to ill-treatment. Opposition political parties and student organizations have held protests in recent weeks in India demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation ‌over a revision of voter lists that they say favors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mass protests also took place ‌in the summer over exam-paper leaks and led to the resignation of India's education minister. "Despite the non-violent nature of the assemblies, law enforcement agencies have reportedly deployed force against unarmed students, including lathi charges, and have prevented thousands from joining the protests," the two dozen independent experts said in a statement, referring ⁠to batons ​used to break up crowds.

"We call ⁠on the authorities to immediately cease the use of excessive force, rescind blanket assembly bans, and refrain from the misuse of digital surveillance, including through biometrics, ⁠and internet disruptions," they said. India has repeatedly dismissed such criticism and cast it as interference in the country's internal affairs, including when the UN ​human rights office earlier this month expressed concerns over mass detentions in relation to the latest protests.

The Indian embassy ⁠in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. India's government said this month the country's law enforcement acted "strictly in accordance with the law." Protesting groups say ⁠the ​removal of 130 million names from voter lists led to eligible voters being disenfranchised, which disproportionately affected poor and homeless people as well as ethnic minorities including Muslims, who are unlikely to vote for the Hindu nationalist BJP. The BJP and ⁠India's Election Commission deny this.

The Election Commission says it was removing duplicate, deceased, shifted and otherwise ineligible voters and that anyone excluded in ⁠error can pursue appeals. The protest ⁠crackdown has been condemned by human rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

UN experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights ‌crises but are independent ‌of the organization itself.

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026