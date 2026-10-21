Suspect in vehicle attack on Australian lawmaker appears in court as police probe motive

A man ‌who ​allegedly rammed his car into Australian lawmaker Helen Haines outside her electoral office appeared in court on Wednesday, as police sought to understand the motive for the rare attack on an elected official. Doctors amputated one of Haines' legs after the alleged attacker struck her ‌twice with his car in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, on Monday, Australian media and officials said. The suspect was restrained by members of the public at the scene before being arrested.

Haines, an independent lawmaker who has championed causes including climate change and regional housing, remains in critical condition. Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old resident of the rural town of Tarrawingee within Haines' electorate, was ‌charged with three offences, according to court filings made public on Wednesday: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official.

Additional charges ‌of cannabis cultivation and possession have also been laid against Nugent, the court filings showed. During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, the accused's lawyer said his client suffers from a rare neurological condition called idiopathic transverse myelitis and was also being treated for concussion, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. His lawyer told the magistrate his client had some mental health concerns and that it was his first time in custody.

There was no application ⁠for bail, ​and the case was deferred until February 4. Anti-terrorism ⁠police are among the agencies investigating the incident. While police allege the attack was "targeted," they believe it was an isolated incident.

There was no intelligence to suggest any threat to Haines, and the Australian Federal Police received ⁠no warning of any imminent danger from the alleged attacker, Commissioner Krissy Barrett told reporters. "What I can say is we didn't have any specific intelligence that would have indicated something as atrocious as ​happened on Monday afternoon," she said.

Victoria state police said they could not find any direct past contact between Haines and the accused, with the motive still unknown. "Motivation is ⁠one of these things that we absolutely need to explore. His motivation for this, what we allege is a deliberate attack, is very much a centrepiece of the investigation," Victoria Police Chief Mike Bush said.

Bush declined to ⁠comment ​on the man's mental health, saying the matter was before the court. Haines had worked in nursing, midwifery and academia before being elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, which she retained in both 2022 and 2025.

'VIOLENT INCIDENT' Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday described the attack as clearly a "violent incident," having earlier linked ⁠it to a domestic climate of ugly, polarised political debate.

"It's a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago," he ⁠told ABC Radio. Violent attacks on politicians are ⁠rare in Australia, where federal lawmakers, state leaders and even prime ministers are often seen shopping, grabbing coffee or attending community events with relatively little security.

However, concerns about politicians' safety have grown in recent years amid rising political polarisation, online abuse and threats against elected ‌officials, prompting calls for greater protections ‌while preserving the accessibility that has long characterised Australian politics.