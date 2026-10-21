Cricket-New Zealand ditches plans to launch team in Major League Cricket

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 08:51 IST
Cricket-New Zealand ditches plans to launch team in Major League Cricket

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it ​has ended its bid ​to launch a ‌Major League ​Cricket franchise in the 2027 season, stepping back from its partnership with True ‌North Sports Ventures to focus on investing closer to home. NZC announced an agreement with the US company in April last year ‌and had said it was looking at cities including Toronto ‌and Atlanta to base a team in the American league, with the possibility of adding a second team in 2031.

"There's plenty of potential in ⁠the ​American market, ⁠however following further evaluation of the opportunity, we don't think the timing is ⁠right for us to be taking this on," NZC CEO Geoff ​Allott said in a statement. "Our immediate priority is ensuring ⁠we continue to invest in strengthening cricket in New Zealand and refining ⁠the ​best possible high-performance environment for our players and teams."

Allott also confirmed that NZC had not invested any capital in ⁠the partnership. MLC, which currently has six teams based in Los Angeles, ⁠New York, ⁠San Francisco, Seattle, Texas and Washington DC, has said it plans to expand to 10 ‌teams.

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026