QUOTES-A possible SpaceX-Tesla merger? Here's what people are saying

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 07:55 IST
QUOTES-A possible SpaceX-Tesla merger? Here's what people are saying

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that ​a merger of his two ​companies, SpaceX and Tesla, would be "a ‌good ​idea" and that they had formed special committees to discuss a union. The news sent shares of ‌the space and technology company up 8% in extended trading.

This is what people are saying about the proposed merger: DANIEL NEWMAN, CEO, THE FUTURUM GROUP:

"The merger has ‌been inevitable pretty much since the announcement of the SpaceX IPO ... Bottom ‌line is the two companies bring together Space, AI, Autonomy, and Robotics and would be arguably the most well positioned company on the planet for what comes next." BRIAN MULBERRY, CHIEF ⁠MARKET ​STRATEGIST, ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT:

"It's ⁠a known possibility of a merger and it seems that each company is building the ⁠case on existing synergies which would then lead to greater efficiencies in the future. "It ​would still be subject to votes from each shareholder community, but it ⁠seems like things are headed that way as Elon mentioned it twice on the call ⁠just ​now."

YURI KHODJAMIRIAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, TEMA ETFs: "In our view the combination makes sense – it brings together everything under one roof and the companies ⁠are already working on major joint projects, e.g. Terrafab.

"We think the special committees ⁠are a ⁠good step and it looks like a good effort is being made to address the governance challenges."

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026