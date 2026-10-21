Overseas New Zealanders can start voting from Wednesday
New Zealanders living or travelling overseas can vote in the country's 2026 general election from Wednesday, ahead of advance voting starting next week in New Zealand.
New Zealanders living or travelling overseas can vote in the country's 2026 general election from Wednesday, ahead of advance voting starting next week in New Zealand.
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