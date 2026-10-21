APEC finance ministers agree to boost policy coordination, China's Lan says

​Finance ministers ‌from member economies ​in the Asia-Pacific Economic ‌Cooperation (APEC) forum have reached a consensus for the strengthening communication ‌and coordination of macroeconomic ‌policies, China's Finance Minister Lan Foan said at a news ⁠briefing ​on Wednesday.

At ⁠the conclusion of the ministers' ⁠meeting in Hong Kong, they ​have also agreed on ⁠promoting practical cooperation in the financial ⁠sector ​and deepening regional integration, Lan said.