Rubio says Witkoff-Zelenskiy meeting "positive", had no surprises

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 10:02 IST
Rubio says Witkoff-Zelenskiy meeting "positive", had no surprises

​US ​Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio ​said on Wednesday ‌that his understanding was envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a day ‌earlier had been "positive", with "nothing unexpected" or "surprising".

"He will now, armed ⁠with ​those ⁠ideas, be able to go ⁠to St. Petersburg and share them ​with the Russian side, ⁠and let's see if we ⁠can ​make some progress," Rubio told reporters ⁠in Mumbai during his two-day visit ⁠to ⁠India.

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