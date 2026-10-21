Rubio says Witkoff-Zelenskiy meeting "positive", had no surprises
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that his understanding was envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a day earlier had been "positive", with "nothing unexpected" or "surprising".
"He will now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side, and let's see if we can make some progress," Rubio told reporters in Mumbai during his two-day visit to India.