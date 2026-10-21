Rubio says Witkoff-Zelenskiy meeting "positive", had no surprises

​US ​Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio ​said on Wednesday ‌that his understanding was envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a day ‌earlier had been "positive", with "nothing unexpected" or "surprising".

"He will now, armed ⁠with ​those ⁠ideas, be able to go ⁠to St. Petersburg and share them ​with the Russian side, ⁠and let's see if we ⁠can ​make some progress," Rubio told reporters ⁠in Mumbai during his two-day visit ⁠to ⁠India.