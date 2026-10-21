Rugby-White won't boot Fiji's flair into touch on World Cup quest, says chairman

Jake White and Fijian flair might seem an unlikely formula ‌for ​World Cup success but the nation's rugby boss is confident the pragmatic South African coach will embrace their free-wheeling spirit and help them reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Unveiled as Fiji's coach last week, White will take the reins for the first time in Tokyo on ‌Saturday against Japan, seeking to restore the team's confidence a month after their defeat to Eddie Jones' side in the Pacific Nations Cup final. White's task is to turn Fiji into a serious World Cup contender in Australia next year, 20 years on from guiding South Africa to their second World Cup title in France.

How a coach renowned for structure, discipline and territorial kicking will gel with Fiji's ethos of ‌running rugby remains to be seen. But Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) Chairman John Sanday said 62-year-old White's open-mindedness had impressed him during the hiring process.

"We always want to maintain what we're good at ‌and just fix what we're not good at," Sanday told Reuters on Wednesday. "Jake came across very clearly. He spelt out in quite some detail what he thinks should be done and where.

"He has identified where the gaps and weaknesses are and what the prescription is to fix them." Three years ago, the "Flying Fijians" shocked Australia on the way to the quarter-finals in France and might have reached a first semi-final but for the boot of England's Owen Farrell.

The FRU have set ⁠the bar higher ​for next year's tournament, where 10th-ranked Fiji will ⁠play Argentina, Canada and Spain in Pool C. White has his work cut out. After parting ways with Mick Byrne in April, Fiji lost all three Nations Championship tests in July under interim boss Senirusi Seruvakula, including a 73-8 humiliation by ⁠England in Liverpool.

KICKING THE BALL AWAY Tactical kicking has become an increasingly potent attacking weapon in international rugby, but Sanday said Fiji had lost their way by trying to bring it into their game - and he had discussed ​that with White.

"We were starting to head in that direction. The players were putting up box kicks and kicking the ball away to the opposition," said Sanday, a former ⁠Fiji lock who played in the inaugural 1987 World Cup. "There's nothing more fearful than a Fijian player running with the ball. Why are we kicking the ball away? It just doesn't make sense.

"I said, 'Look Jake, our strength is ball in hand. The ⁠high ​ball may work with other teams, but I would prefer if we tried to find better ideas and better systems to enable us to express our running game much more clearly, because that's the strength of the Flying Fijians.'" White said at his first press conference as coach last week that he wanted Fiji to play their natural game but with a bit more structure ⁠and attention to game management overall.

He will move to Fiji in January and spend at least six months there working closely with the nation's sole professional team, Fijian Drua, and scouring local ⁠competitions for talent. Sanday said White would be afforded ⁠space and time to rebuild the team. He was confident White would have no problem fitting into the Pacific island's culture and that the players and wider Fijian rugby community would embrace him.

"His charisma and presence will rub off on our local coaches and players in the districts and ‌unions," he said. "I think it's ‌a Fijian thing culturally that we look up to people who have proven themselves and achieved great ​things."