US envoy Witkoff to arrive in Russia for talks with Putin, sources say
MOSCOW, Oct 21 - US special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Russia's St.Petersburg on Wednesday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters. Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who will take part in the meeting with Putin, will meet Witkoff at the airport.
Witkoff is traveling to Russia from Norway, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials.