US envoy Witkoff to arrive in Russia for talks with Putin, sources say

MOSCOW, Oct ​21 - US ​special ‌envoy Steve ​Witkoff will arrive in ‌Russia's St.Petersburg on Wednesday for a meeting with Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin, two ‌sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters. Russian ⁠special ​envoy ⁠Kirill Dmitriev, who will take ⁠part in the meeting ​with Putin, will meet ⁠Witkoff at the airport.

Witkoff ⁠is ​traveling to Russia from Norway, where ⁠he met with Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy and other officials.