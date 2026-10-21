Hochtief plans to apply for EU funding for data centre, Handelsblatt reports
Germany-based construction group Hochtief is preparing an application to build and operate one of the large data centres, known as AI gigafactories, that the European Union will fund, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday. Hochtief is looking for a partner in the venture and has yet to decide on the location, the paper, citing people familiar with the matter, said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The European Commission last year unveiled plans to raise $20 billion to construct AI gigafactories as part of Europe's strategy to catch up with the United States and China on artificial intelligence.