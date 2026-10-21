Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular

US ​President Donald ​Trump ‌said if companies ​want to make data centers ‌popular, they should pay the community or individuals within the ‌community a "dividend". "I have watched the ‌process closely, and data centers that were highly unpopular in a ⁠certain ​area, ⁠have become extremely popular when a ⁠financial deal is struck," Trump ​said in his Truth Social post ⁠on Wednesday.

Data centers fueling the ⁠rise ​of AI have become a political flashpoint in ⁠communities across the country, with ⁠opposition uniting ⁠voters across ideological lines.