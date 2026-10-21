Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular
US President Donald Trump said if companies want to make data centers popular, they should pay the community or individuals within the community a "dividend". "I have watched the process closely, and data centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular when a financial deal is struck," Trump said in his Truth Social post on Wednesday.
Data centers fueling the rise of AI have become a political flashpoint in communities across the country, with opposition uniting voters across ideological lines.