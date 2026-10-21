US envoy Witkoff arrives in St Petersburg for talks with Putin
US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived on Wednesday in Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg where he is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, two sources with the visit told Reuters.
He will hold talks in the former Russian imperial capital a day after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Oslo. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Witkoff's meeting with Zelenskiy was positive and that Witkoff would share the results with Russia.