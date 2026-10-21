US envoy Witkoff arrives in St Petersburg for talks with Putin

US ​special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived ‌on Wednesday in Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg where he ‌is set to meet ‌Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks aimed at resolving the war ⁠in ​Ukraine, ⁠two sources with the visit told Reuters.

He ⁠will hold talks in the ​former Russian imperial capital a day ⁠after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy ​in Oslo. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ⁠Witkoff's meeting with Zelenskiy was positive and ⁠that ⁠Witkoff would share the results with Russia.