EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says
The European Commission will propose new measures to shield the EU from unfair competition from cheap imports, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
The European Commission will propose new measures to shield the EU from unfair competition from cheap imports, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
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