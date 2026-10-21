ECB says AI, greener economy help euro zone weather energy shock

The euro zone economy has weathered this ​year's energy shock better than expected, ​with lower dependence on fossil fuels, ‌stronger ​fiscal support and an AI investment boom helping sustain growth, European Central Bank economists said on Wednesday. The assessment, published in an ‌ECB blog, adds to a growing debate among policymakers about whether structural changes in the global economy are raising growth, investment and interest rates after an era of relative weakness.

The euro area ‌has been hit by a surge in oil and gas prices after the Iran ‌war disrupted energy markets, rekindling inflation concerns and contributing to a global bond selloff. But the currency bloc has continued to grow and businesssurveys indicate expansion remains intact. ECB economists Oscar Arce, Gerrit Koester and Beatrice Pierluigi estimated ⁠that ​the economy is now ⁠only about half as reliant on oil as it was in the early 1990s, limiting the impact of energy ⁠price shocks.

Higher renewable and nuclear generation has also weakened the link between gas prices and electricity ​costs in several countries. The blog said AI-related trade had become an "important tailwind" for the euro ⁠area, with technology-related export orders and AI-linked sectors outperforming.

The fiscal impulse, at 0.5% of GDP, was twice the ⁠size expected ​at the end of last year, mainly thanks to German government spending on defence and infrastructure. Still, the economists warned that much of the support may prove temporary. Global ⁠demand, fiscal stimulus and AI investment could fade, leaving the bloc exposed if geopolitical tensions worsen ⁠or energy markets ⁠suffer fresh disruptions.

The findings come as the ECB debates more interest rate increases to stem an energy-led inflation surge, with the third hike ‌of the ‌year expected in December.