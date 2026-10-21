Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knicks' opener at MSG on pace to smash NBA ticket price record

The confluence of the New York Knicks beginning their title defense on ​opening night of the 2026-27 season while hosting LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers has put the game on pace to ​set an all-time record for ticket prices to an NBA regular-season game. The get-in ‌price for ​tickets to Tuesday night's game at Madison Square Garden spiked to $2,168 by midday, according to TicketData.com. That was up from $1,754 at 7:44 a.m. ET and represented a 106% increase over the past three days.

Spain increases lead over US atop FIFA World Rankings

Spain extended their lead over the United States atop the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Rankings in the latest update on Tuesday after the recent international window concluded. La Roja, which ‌have been No. 1 in the rankings since August 2025, played the U.S. twice during the recent window on American soil, pulling out a 2-0 win in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 10 and playing to a 2-2 draw in Chester, Pa., on Oct. 13.

NBA-LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

LeBron James overcame a hostile New York Knicks crowd to get off to a winning start in his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, beating the NBA champions 106-100 to kick off a record-extending 24th season. The 41-year-old hopes to deliver a title for the ‌long-suffering Sixers, and his season debut for Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden drove interest in the most hotly anticipated contest of the NBA's opening day.

World Series Game 1 tickets surge above $3K, nearing Super Bowl level

The price to get into Game 1 of the World ‌Series when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night has soared to near Super Bowl prices. The get-in price for Game 1 at American Family Field reached $3,107 by midday Tuesday, according to TicketData.com. That slightly was down from a spike to $3,169 on Monday night after the Rays clinched the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but still represented a 14% increase over the past three days.

NFL-Paris game to go forward with heightened security amid unrest

A game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday will go ahead as planned with ramped up security, the NFL said on Tuesday, after a weekend of violence that engulfed the ⁠French capital. French officials will ​mount a "massive" security operation for protests planned on Saturday, with troops reinforcing police, ⁠Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, after rioting and looting swept through Paris and other French cities on October 17.

Thunder, Spurs open NBA season as co-favorites to win title

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are co-favorites to win the title as they close out the opening day of the 2026-27 NBA regular season ⁠in San Antonio on Tuesday night. BetMGM is offering the Western Conference rivals at +260 to win the title. The Spurs' odds have shifted slightly from opening at +270 to match the Thunder by opening day.

Penguins' Kindel in stable condition after medical episode on team plane

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel was in stable condition after a ​medical episode prompted the team's plane to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, the NHL team said. Kindel, 19, was attended to by team physician Dharmesh Vyas and other medical staff on board before being taken by ambulance to ⁠the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation, the Penguins said in a statement.

0ver 120 international players on NBA opening-night rosters

Opening-night rosters will feature 125 international players, the NBA said on Tuesday, with France becoming the first country outside Canada in 13 seasons to lead the league in international representatives. The 2026-27 season tips off on Tuesday, marking the 13th consecutive ⁠year ​where at least 100 international players are on opening-night rosters, with 43 countries represented across six continents.

Sport-Australia warns against early specialisation for young athletes

The Australian Sports Commission has advised that encouraging promising young athletes to participate in different physical activities, including play, rather than specialise early in a single sport is often a better recipe for long-term outcomes. Expanding on the ASC's 2019 guidance, the position statement released on Tuesday warns that any decision to restrict an athlete to a single sport must be driven by the child and take into account their circumstances.

NFL-League says Hurts medical ⁠condition handled appropriately, players' union calls for inquiry

The NFL defended the Philadelphia Eagles' treatment of Jalen Hurts on Tuesday after the quarterback was sidelined indefinitely due to blood clots in his lungs, while the players' union called for an inquiry into the care he received. Hurts, ⁠28, was diagnosed with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis prior to playing ⁠against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11. The team took a flight back to the US following the game.

Basketball-NBA finalizing Europe league club deals, Tatum says

The NBA is close to finalizing agreements with clubs for the initial phase of its own European league and plans to announce those teams soon, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said on Tuesday while adding that the door to reaching an agreement with the ‌Euroleague remains open. Tatum, speaking to reporters on the opening ‌day of the 2026-27 NBA season, said the league remains undeterred in powering ahead with NBA Europe next October even after Europe’s biggest basketball ​clubs recently snubbed an offer to team up with the NBA.