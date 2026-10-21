Russia's Putin meets US envoy Witkoff, agencies report
Russian President Vladimir Putin met US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. The agencies said Putin conveyed his thanks to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to settle the conflict and said Russia was interested in restoring economic ties with the United States.
Witkoff said that there was a basis for a ceasefire and he hoped that Putin would consider resuming three-way talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine, according to Interfax and TASS.