Russia's Putin meets US envoy Witkoff, agencies report

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin met ‌US special ​envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday ‌for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies ‌reported. The agencies said Putin ‌conveyed his thanks to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to ⁠settle ​the ⁠conflict and said Russia was interested in ⁠restoring economic ties with the ​United States.

Witkoff said that there was ⁠a basis for a ceasefire ⁠and ​he hoped that Putin would consider resuming three-way talks ⁠between Russia, the US and Ukraine, ⁠according ⁠to Interfax and TASS.