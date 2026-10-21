Italy's births set to sink to a record low in 2026
Italy is set to suffer a further drop in the number of births this year to a historic low, aggravating the country's demographic crisis, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Wednesday.
Italy is set to suffer a further drop in the number of births this year to a historic low, aggravating the country's demographic crisis, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Wednesday.
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