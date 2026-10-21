German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz ​called on ‌US President ​Donald Trump on Wednesday to invite South Africa ‌to the upcoming summit of Group of 20 leaders in Miami. "Anyone talking about ‌the future of the global economy ‌must involve all major partners. Obviously, Africa belongs at the table," he told a conference ⁠in ​Berlin.

"The African ⁠Union is a member of the G20, ⁠and so is South Africa. That's why ​I urge that South Africa be ⁠represented at the G20 summit," he said. Trump announced ⁠last ​year that South Africa would not be invited to the summit ⁠after he repeated allegations, which have been repeatedly ⁠disproved, ⁠that the host country's Black-majority government persecutes its white minority.