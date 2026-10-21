Germany says no peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians
A German government spokesperson said on Wednesday that peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without the involvement of Ukrainians and is also a European issue. "Based on German and European contacts with the US, we can conclude that the Americans are interested in a negotiation process," the spokesperson said.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff will hold talks in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, a day after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Oslo. The German government spokesperson said that Germany was represented at the Oslo talks by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's foreign policy advisor.