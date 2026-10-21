Germany says no peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 15:49 IST
Germany says no peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians

​A German ​government spokesperson said ‌on Wednesday ​that peace in Ukraine cannot ‌be achieved without the involvement of Ukrainians and is also a European issue. "Based ‌on German and European ‌contacts with the US, we can conclude that the Americans are interested ⁠in ​a ⁠negotiation process," the spokesperson said.

US special envoy ⁠Steve Witkoff will hold talks in ​the Russian city of St. Petersburg ⁠on Wednesday, a day after ⁠meeting Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Oslo. The German government spokesperson ⁠said that Germany was represented at the ⁠Oslo ⁠talks by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's foreign policy advisor.

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