Iran's foreign minister says his country is ready for diplomacy, but will 'defend ourselves'
Iran is ready for diplomacy but will defend itself, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote in an article published in the Financial Times on Wednesday. "While Iran is firmly committed to seeking a dignified peaceful resolution to the conflict, we are also fully prepared to defend ourselves," he wrote.
He said the White House had shown no willingness to reach an understanding and that there was little reason to expect progress now.