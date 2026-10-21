US Democratic congressional nominee Lander detained by Israeli authorities in West Bank

​Brad Lander, ​an ally ‌of New York ​Mayor Zohran Mamdani who is running ‌for the US Congress next month, was among 90 individuals detained by ‌Israeli authorities in the occupied West ‌Bank on Tuesday while accompanying Palestinian farmers harvesting olives, according to Rabbis for Human rights, ⁠an ​Israeli ⁠rights group. Lander is a Jewish American and ⁠former New York City comptroller and ​mayoral candidate who has criticized Israel's war ⁠in Gaza. He is the Democratic ⁠party's ​nominee for New York's 10th congressional district for the US ⁠House of Representatives.

There was no immediate comment ⁠from ⁠Israel Police or the US Embassy in Jerusalem.