Orange says network incident disrupts mobile services across France

​Telecoms ​operator Orange said ‌on Wednesday ​that an incident affecting ‌its mobile network in France was causing major disruptions to its customers ‌across the country. Technical teams ‌are working to identify the cause of the incident and restore ⁠services, ​a ⁠company spokesperson said in a statement ⁠to Reuters.

Downdetector, which tracks outages ​by aggregating status reports from ⁠multiple sources, showed tens of ⁠thousands ​of reports about issues with Orange's mobile services ⁠in France on Wednesday morning.